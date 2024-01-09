MA Private Wealth Sells 90,144 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,144 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS IFRA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 152,593 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.