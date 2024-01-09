PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $254,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Boston Scientific comprises 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 3,671,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,903. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

