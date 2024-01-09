Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.24% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 270,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 821,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,568,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 92,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

