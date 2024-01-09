Smith Salley & Associates Sells 5,535 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 360,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.