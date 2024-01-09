Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 2,413 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 1,792,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.