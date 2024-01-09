Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 157,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,799. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

