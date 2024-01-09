Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,804 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,236.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,031.11. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,430.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

