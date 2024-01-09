Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

