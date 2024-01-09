Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.15. 330,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,398. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

