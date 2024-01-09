Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,967. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.