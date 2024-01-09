Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 69,997 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,997 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 22,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

