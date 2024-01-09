Gradient Investments LLC Buys 117,431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

QUAL stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,927 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

