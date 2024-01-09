Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,786 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 230,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,550. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

