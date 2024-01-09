SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,539 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 7.36% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 44,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

