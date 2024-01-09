Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,526 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ARE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. 191,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,693. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

