Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,449,707 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 1,282,926.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449,707 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 27.77% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS SMOT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,903 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

