Gradient Investments LLC Takes $26.85 Million Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,443,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,854,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBJL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,325,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 749,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 13,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile
The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
