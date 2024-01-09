Gradient Investments LLC Takes $26.85 Million Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,443,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,854,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBJL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,325,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 749,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 13,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.