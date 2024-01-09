Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PANW traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.49, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.