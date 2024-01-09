PVG Asset Management Corp Buys 36,885 Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Rain Oncology makes up approximately 0.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Rain Oncology worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 40,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $48,559.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,850,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,120.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $131,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 40,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $48,559.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,850,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,120.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RAIN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Rain Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

