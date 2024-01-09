Dunhill Financial LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

