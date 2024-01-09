Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.12. 164,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

