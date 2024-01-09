First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Raised by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 313,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,509. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.