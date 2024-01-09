Dunhill Financial LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 165,581 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 564,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

