Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $3,467.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,247.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,073.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,179.32 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

