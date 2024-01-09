Dunhill Financial LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 541,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,046. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

