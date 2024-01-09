Dunhill Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $269.16. 42,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,604. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.14 and a one year high of $272.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

