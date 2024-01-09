Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,410.91. 10,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,461. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,436.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

