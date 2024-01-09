76,930 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 598,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,492. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $242.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

