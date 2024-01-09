Smith Salley & Associates Has $8.81 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 481,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

