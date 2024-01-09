NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.38. The company had a trading volume of 891,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

