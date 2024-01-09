Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $14.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.36. 1,052,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,767. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

