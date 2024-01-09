Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.74. 717,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

