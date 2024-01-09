Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,849. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

