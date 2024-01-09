Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,722 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.10. 836,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.