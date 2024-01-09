Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 26,006 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 233,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 125,097 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 111,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 297,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,455.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 108.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

