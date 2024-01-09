Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 809 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

