Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.23. 492,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,679. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

