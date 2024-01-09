Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,307 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,473. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

