Whittier Trust Co. Has $29.95 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.96. The company had a trading volume of 288,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.68 and its 200-day moving average is $319.39.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

