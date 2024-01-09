CrowdStrike Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 47,962 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,412 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.6 %

CRWD traded up $11.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.25. 3,191,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $275.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

