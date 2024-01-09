Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $116.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 542,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

