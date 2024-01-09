Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Down 4.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $364.40 and last traded at $364.40. 1,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.54.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other Atrion news, CEO David A. Battat bought 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

