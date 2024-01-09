American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,906 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 3,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

