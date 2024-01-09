Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 5.2%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 26,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 222,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Torrid

Torrid Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $667.28 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.