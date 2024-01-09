Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 566,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 243,762 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Immatics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $904.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative net margin of 113.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

