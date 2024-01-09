Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 5.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.94. 284,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,353,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

