Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.23. 2,613,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,927,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

