Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 4,046,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVAX
Novavax Trading Down 7.2 %
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 213,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.