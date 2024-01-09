Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 4,046,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $567.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 213,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

