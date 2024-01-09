StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.72 and last traded at $66.90. 46,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 145,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $591,446.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,854,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,921 over the last three months. 15.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

