Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,062,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,166 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after acquiring an additional 444,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,472,000 after buying an additional 362,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

